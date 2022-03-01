Decision on Ukraine's accession to EU to be made today - media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

The decision on Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) will be made today, Trend reports referring to UK media.

The country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that the application for its membership in the EU has already been delivered to Brussels and officially registered.

"I signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We won our right to be together with everyone in Europe in the struggle. The time has come," the president stated.