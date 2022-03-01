Ukraine cuts off communication of Russian military

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

The Ukrainian mobile communication operators cut off the communication for the Russian servicemen not to connect to the Ukrainian communication networks, the Ukrainian State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection said, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

“Communication is one of the key elements of conducting effective military operations,” the message said. “Having lost the opportunity to call via their mobile phones, the Russian servicemen often take away the Ukrainian citizens’ mobile phones.”