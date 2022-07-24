COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has reported rising COVID-19 hospitalizations since the end of June due to the more contagious subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of the Omicron variant, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the latest data published by the Health Ministry on Saturday, current hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 820 on July 22, compared with 529 a week ago.

The hospitalization number has been the highest since the end of April. In June, only around 100 patients with COVID-19 were in Czech hospitals, and in early July, about 200, data showed.

On July 11, the country registered more than 2,000 new cases for the first time since late April, and the daily tally climbed to 3,235 on July 19.

In the last seven days, 15,310 new cases were recorded in the country, nearly 4,600 more than in the previous 7-day period, according to the data.