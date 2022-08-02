It's come home: England's Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2022 triumph

England's newly crowned Euro 2022 champions have celebrated their historic win in front of jubilant supporters in central London, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Thousands of female footy fans flooded Trafalgar Square to watch their somewhat bleary eyed heroines show off their first ever major silverware.

Addressing supporters England Captain Leah Williamson said: "I think we've partied more than we've actually played football in the last 24 hours! Obviously, incredible and to be able to share it with everyone that came to the game and around the country...we're very grateful for everyone's support."

England's triumph came after substitute Chloe Kelly’s 110th extra-time winner sunk Germany. The Lionesses 2-1 win was the first significant trophy for a senior England side since England's men won the World Cup against West-Germany in 1966.

Addressing the team and the nation, the queen hailed the truimph as ''inspiration for girls and women" across the country.