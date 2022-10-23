Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak hold talks over UK leadership race

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, contenders to be the next UK prime minister, held face-to-face talks Saturday to discuss the Conservative leadership contest, according to people familiar with the discussions, seeking a deal that would eliminate the need to take a potentially divisive runoff vote between them to party members, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya on October 23.

The former prime minister and ex-chancellor spoke as some Tory MPs called on them to put aside their differences and thrash out a deal that would see one of them take over as premier and the other serve in a senior cabinet position, the people said, declining to be identified because the matter is private.

The prospect of the pair running on a joint ticket represents yet another unimaginable twist in what’s been a chaotic year in UK politics.

The chances of a deal were previously considered almost impossible due to the fallout between the two men, the people said. They became bitter enemies this summer when Sunak resigned as finance minister of Johnson’s administration, a move that helped trigger his downfall.

The former premier is currently trailing behind Sunak with far fewer public endorsements from Members of Parliament, though his campaign team claimed he has over 100 privately backing him.

Sunak scored a notable win on Saturday with the support of Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary and a key figure on the party’s right.

Penny Mordaunt, who appears to have less support than either, is the only person to have publicly declared their candidacy.