Macron's hysteria in Congo: France reminded of its dark past

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. French President Emmanuel Macron had a dispute with Congo President Felix Tshisekedi when the latter decided to remind his French counterpart about his country's involvement in the 1994 genocide.

Tshisekedi asked how France is going to help restore security in Congo. Instead of a diplomatic response, Macron began to arguing with his colleague right in front of reporters, saying that he rejects the responsibility that can be attributed to France.

"I am for the truth, but for the whole truth: I refuse to shoulder all this burden. France does not have to do you "good", this is your task," Macron said.