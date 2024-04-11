German FM discusses situation in Middle East with her Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A telephone conversation took place between German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, the German Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the negotiations the ministers discussed “the tense situation in the Middle East.”

"No one can be interested in further aggravation of the situation in the region. We call on all actors in the region to act responsibly and exercise restraint," the ministry said in a statement on its X page.