Netanyahu makes final efforts to form new govt ahead of deadline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was making final efforts to form a new right-wing government, after receiving an extension to do so from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in April, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"I am making final efforts to form a new right-wing government to avoid unnecessary elections", Netanyahu said in a video posted to Twitter.

Netanyahu failed to finish coalition talks with Israeli right-wing and religious parties within 28 days that he had initially been given by Rivlin on 19 April after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won Israel's parliamentary elections on 9 April.

On Sunday, with three days left before the deadline, Likud legislator and Netanyahu ally Miki Zohar submitted a bill to dissolve Israel's parliament, which if not passed, gives Rivlin the right to nominate another party leader, presumably Netanyahu's opposition, Benny Ganz, to attempt to form a new government.

Reportedly, the reason Netanyahu has failed to form a government so far is due to a stalemate between him, his former defense minister, the nationalist Avigdor Liebarman, and Israel's religious parties over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

