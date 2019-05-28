Netanyahu pledges to resolve coalition crisis and avoid election

28 May 2019 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would continue to try and resolve a deadlock in a coalition crisis and form a new government, after parliament took an initial move to dissolve itself, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“In the time left I will continue to act in every way possible in order to establish a government in the coming days,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech, ahead of a Wednesday deadline to form a new government.

