Two launches from Gaza Strip identified as sirens go off in Sderot

Sirens went off in Gaza Strip and Sderot, Israeli Defence Forces reported on their twitter page on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Following the sirens, two launches from Gaza Strip at Israeli territory were identified, according to the IDF. The military added the Iron Dome air defence system managed to intercept one projectile.

There are several videos that reportedly capture the incident circulating social media.

Security camera footage shows the Iron Dome interceptors in action. 1 intercepted, 1 landed in an open area, 1 landed short in Gaza.

