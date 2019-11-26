Two launches from Gaza Strip identified as sirens go off in Sderot

26 November 2019 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Sirens went off in Gaza Strip and Sderot, Israeli Defence Forces reported on their twitter page on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Following the sirens, two launches from Gaza Strip at Israeli territory were identified, according to the IDF. The military added the Iron Dome air defence system managed to intercept one projectile.

There are several videos that reportedly capture the incident circulating social media.

Security camera footage shows the Iron Dome interceptors in action. 1 intercepted, 1 landed in an open area, 1 landed short in Gaza.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank of Israel intervenes heavily in foreign exchange trading
Israel 26 November 10:34
Malam Team wins state payroll contract
Israel 25 November 17:21
Netanyahu says Israel developing anti-drone technology in wake of recent launch from Gaza
Israel 24 November 20:54
Turkey's steel exports to Israel up (Exclusive)
Turkey 24 November 09:11
Turkey's steel exports to Israel up (Exclusive)
Turkey 20 November 18:04
New Israeli ambassador to arrive in Azerbaijan in coming days
Politics 20 November 16:49
Latest
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 00:01
Ministry: Armenian speculation about alleged provocation attempt by Azerbaijani army is unfounded
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 November 23:08
Iraqi air force strikes Daesh fuel, vehicle storage facilities
Arab World 26 November 22:12
French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision
Europe 26 November 21:40
Iran's oil export revenues decrease by over 84%
Oil&Gas 26 November 20:59
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 26 November 20:50
Volume of customs revenues to state budget exceeds forecast in Azerbaijan
Finance 26 November 20:50
Ways for e-commerce development proposed in Azerbaijan
Economy 26 November 20:49
Iran progressing with work on its National Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 26 November 20:46