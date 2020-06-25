Israel reports 532 new COVID-19 cases

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 532 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since April 22, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Israel to 22,044, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases remained 308, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 40 to 46, out of 189 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 15,940, with 71 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 5,796, the highest since May 4.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli government unanimously approved a bill to reallow the Shin Bet internal security service to track and detect coronavirus patients amid the recent increase in morbidity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the special government meeting that "we will use this tool responsibly and safely to curb the spread of the pandemic."