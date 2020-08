The Israeli health ministry reported 1,630 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 99,599, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll reached 795, with 16 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 398 to 389, out of 778 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 74,579, with 1,487 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 24,225.