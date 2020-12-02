Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021
Israel foresees $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Bahrain’s minister for industry, commerce and tourism, Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani, said he saw an “immense opportunity to even develop (ties) further, not just in terms of business - in terms of culture, sport, exchange, tourism”.
The Economy Ministry trade forecast anticipated growth in Israeli exports to Bahrain of diamonds and refined metals for chemicals, and of imports of oil and aluminium from Bahrain.
