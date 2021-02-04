Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was postponing a trip planned next week to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel’s COVID-19 lockdown, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu greatly appreciates the invitations of the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayd and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.
Latest
During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev
We will need good partners to restore life on territories which we have liberated - President Aliyev
Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev
Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev
We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic