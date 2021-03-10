Israel reports 3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 807,755 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 807,755, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,926 after 11 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 689 to 660, out of 1,071 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 763,988, with 2,630 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases increased to 37,841.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.02 million, or 54 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.