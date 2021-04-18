Israel reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 836,882 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number in the country to 836,882, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by 16 to 6,331, while the number of patients in serious conditions increased from 201 to 202, out of 334 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 827,964 after 219 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 2,587.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at over 5.34 million, or 57.2 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.72 to 0.69.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.