Israel reports 291 new COVID-19 cases
Israel reported 291 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 841,777, the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 1,882, the highest since April 22.
The death toll from the virus stood at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 22 to 26.
The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 833,466 after 69 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.59 million, or 59.9 percent of its total population.
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Latest
International Media Forum with participation of political scientists and journalists held in Ashgabat
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister