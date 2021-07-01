Israel reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

Israel 1 July 2021 02:46 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reported 291 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 841,777, the country's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 1,882, the highest since April 22.

The death toll from the virus stood at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 22 to 26.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 833,466 after 69 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.59 million, or 59.9 percent of its total population.

