Israeli startups raised over $2.3b in June

Israeli startups raised over $2.2 billion in June 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors as well as other sources. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Israeli tech companies have now raised $10.9 billion in the first six months of 2021, more than the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020.

In June, biometric authentication company Transmit Security led the way, raising $546 million, at a company valuation of $2.2 billion followed by business intelligence for salespeople company Gong, which raised $250 million, at a company valuation of $7.7 billion. AI-powered transcription and captioning company Verbit raised $157 million, cybersecurity company Claroty raised $140 million, cloud data warehouse company Firebolt raised $127 million, chip developer Hailo raised $100 million, and delivery logistics platform Bringg raised $100 million.

Other major financing rounds included API security company Noname Security, which raised $60 million, shared neighborhood company Venn, which raised $60 million, and ophthalmic monitoring company Notal Vision, which also raised $60 million. Talent marketplace platform Gloat raised $57 million, fintech company Unit raised $51 million, piano and guitar teaching platform JoyTunes raised $50 million, enterprise no-code process company Tonkean raised $50 million, and website builder Duda raised $50 million.