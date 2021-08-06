Israel reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,994 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 893,105, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by seven to 6,516, the ministry said.

The number of active cases rose to 28,329, the highest since March 13, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 262 to 257, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 858,260 after 1,125 newly recovered cases were added.