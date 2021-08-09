Israel's annual budget deficit declines to 41 bln USD

Israel's annual budget deficit dropped to 133.2 billion new shekels, about 41.3 billion U.S. dollars, according to a report issued by the state's ministry of finance, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The annual deficit gradually rose from March 2020, peaking at 173.9 billion new shekels (53.9 billion U.S. dollars) in February 2021, and since then decreased to the current figure.

The annual budget deficit between August 2020 and July 2021 accounted for 9.3 percent of Israel's gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 10.1 percent reported in June, but still much higher than the government's target of 3 percent.

For the first seven months of 2021, the Israeli budget deficit reached 44.4 billion shekels, compared with a deficit of 71.3 billion shekels in January-July last year.

In July alone, the deficit amounted to 800 million shekels, compared with 12 billion shekels in July 2020.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Israeli government's revenues have hit 231.5 billion shekels, a sharp increase of 29.5 percent year on year, while the expenditures totaled 275.9 billion shekels, up by 10.4 percent.