Google: AI cuts fuel consumption at Israeli traffic lights

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed in a blog that the company's early research in Israel on using AI to make traffic lights more efficient has cut fuel consumption in vehicles waiting at traffic lights and has made routes more eco-friendly, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Pichai said, "We’re finding ways to make routes more efficient, across an entire city, with early research into using artificial intelligence to optimize the efficiency of traffic lights. We’ve been piloting this research in Israel to predict traffic conditions and improve the timing of when traffic lights change. So far, we are seeing a 10-20% reduction in fuel consumption and delay time at intersections. We’re excited to expand these pilots to Rio de Janeiro and beyond."

Google's AI traffic lights research so far has been conducted in Haifa and Beersheva with the assistance of the local municipalities and Netivei Israel - The National Transport Infrastructure Company.

The research has been revealed by Pichai as part of a cluster of projects within the framework of Google's Nest program to support clean energy from home, and eco-friendly routing on Google Maps.