Israel calls on public to take precautions due to rise in COVID-19 morbidity

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday called on the public to take precautions due to an increase in COVID-19 morbidity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases on the day, and issued a statement, recommending wearing a mask in buildings, public transport and near people at risk.

It also called on the public to complete vaccinations, take a COVID-19 test if symptoms appear and complete quarantine days in case of a positive result.

Israeli state-owned Kan news TV reported Tuesday that a ministry expert panel will discuss on Wednesday the launch of a fifth-dose vaccination campaign for at-risk populations.