US State Secretary, Israeli FM discuss situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. US State Secretary Antony Blinken has held a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, official representative of the U.S. State Department Matthew Miller said, Trend reports.

It was noted that Blinken and Cohen discussed US's support for Israel.

Antony Blinken said that Washington will continue efforts to immediately release all of Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".