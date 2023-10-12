Israeli Army destroys Hamas "commando" headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed the "commando" headquarters of the Hamas group, Trend reports.

The IDF emphasized that during the night operation on October 12, another high-ranking official of the group - commander of the Hamas "Rafah" naval forces Abu Shamla was neutralized. His house was used as a naval weapons warehouse.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 and injured nearly 2,700 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".