Israeli army deploys its forces in Syria's buffer zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Israeli army units moved into the buffer zone in the Golan Heights separating the Israeli-controlled territories from Syria amid the events in Syria, Trend reports.

Moreover, it is announced that following the recent events in Syria, including the assessment of the situation with the infiltration of armed men into the buffer zone, the Israel Defense Forces moved troops into the buffer zone and a number of other places.

To note, this is necessary to protect Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights and to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.