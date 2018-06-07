Explosions rip through Baghdad mosque, killing 7

7 June 2018 00:52 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi security officials say a pair of explosions has ripped through a mosque in a mostly Shiite district in Baghdad, killing at least seven worshippers, including two children, The Associated Press reports.

They said the blasts on Wednesday night in the Sadr City district also wounded 20 people and damaged several nearby houses.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The mosque is frequented by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a Shiite cleric whose supporters once fought American troops in Iraq in the years after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Al-Sadr's followers emerged with the most seats in Iraq's May 12 parliament elections but would have to form a coalition government with other blocs in a process that could drag on for months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad
Other News 6 June 23:40
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Islamic State claim Kabul blast, provide no evidence: statement
Other News 4 June 23:30
Suicide bomber kills at least eight near peace gathering of Afghan clerics
Other News 4 June 11:58
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
Fifty Afghan Taliban leaders killed in rocket strike, U.S. military says
Other News 30 May 15:19
Trump appoints Austin Miller to command US Forces - Afghanistan
US 30 May 02:22
Nine civilians killed in eastern Afghan province
Other News 29 May 11:34
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia has all the tools needed for NATO membership
Georgia 29 May 10:20
Kyrgyzstan supports efforts aimed at stabilizing situation in Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan 28 May 13:36
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 25 May 11:00
Uzbekistan holds lion's share in Tajik electricity export
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:51
Iraq says suicide bomber kills 7 in northern Baghdad park
Other News 24 May 07:43
Azerbaijan's major cable manufacturer to up supplies
Economy news 23 May 16:23
Uzbekistan expecting US financial support in construction of new railway in Afghanistan
Economy news 23 May 11:29
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:45
Multiple blasts in Afghanistan leave eight dead
Other News 19 May 08:33
Uzbekistan important geostrategic state in region - James Mattis
Uzbekistan 18 May 10:55