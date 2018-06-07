Explosions rip through Baghdad mosque, killing 7

Iraqi security officials say a pair of explosions has ripped through a mosque in a mostly Shiite district in Baghdad, killing at least seven worshippers, including two children, The Associated Press reports.

They said the blasts on Wednesday night in the Sadr City district also wounded 20 people and damaged several nearby houses.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The mosque is frequented by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a Shiite cleric whose supporters once fought American troops in Iraq in the years after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Al-Sadr's followers emerged with the most seats in Iraq's May 12 parliament elections but would have to form a coalition government with other blocs in a process that could drag on for months.

