Police were searching for a man after he stabbed three people with a knife at a housing complex in Yokohama City, southeast of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two others injured early Thursday, Xinhua reported.

According to the Kanagawa prefectural police, the man escaped from the scene following the attack which occurred at 1.35 a.m. local time.

The local police said the person who was killed in the knife attack was male.

