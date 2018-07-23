VW to temporarily park cars due to new emissions testing bottlenecks

23 July 2018 06:44 (UTC+04:00)

Volkswagen is renting parking spaces from August to stockpile vehicles which cannot be sold due to bottlenecks caused by new engine emissions tests, a spokeswoman said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Carmakers are rushing to get models through a new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) tests on a limited number of exhaust emission test benches as they won’t be able to sell new vehicles after Sept. 1

Volkswagen (VW) acknowledged in June a potential delay in up to 250,000 vehicles worldwide triggered by the stricter anti-pollution test procedures and plans to throttle back production of some models at various plants due to testing bottlenecks.

VW has rented some multi-storey car parks and open parking lots to park the vehicles it cannot yet deliver, the spokeswoman said.

The timing of when it will have to stockpile inventory depends on the plant where vehicles are built, she added.

One option is to use Berlin’s long-delayed international airport, Berlin-Brandenburg, although a decision has not yet been made, she said.

VW said in June it would shut its main Wolfsburg factory for 1-2 days a week between August and the end of September. It will also close its Zwickau factory on some days and components manufacturing will face resulting delays.

The group’s plant in Emden will be closed on some days in the third and fourth quarter due to lackluster demand for mid-sized cars.

German newswire DPA first reported on Sunday that VW would temporarily park vehicles from August.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
VW agrees Chinese cooperation on e-mobility, autonomous driving
Europe 10 July 19:31
Volkswagen CEO visits Israel
Israel 22 June 15:47
Audi CEO arrested in Germany over diesel scandal
Europe 18 June 14:10
Volkswagen accepts 1 billion euro fine to terminate proceeding in Germany
Business 14 June 03:31
Uzbekistan 'taking over' GM Uzbekistan, holding talks with Volkswagen
Economy news 1 June 11:44
Volkswagen opens Tel Aviv innovation center
Europe 23 May 09:54
Latest
FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
Two injured as gunman fires on church congregation in Nevada - report
US 05:24
Fighter jets intercepts plane flying near Trump's residence
Other News 04:35
Iran to continue nuclear talks with EU: Speaker
Politics 03:38
EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
Europe 02:41
China planning to deploy large unmanned AI submarines by 2020s
China 01:26
Brazil presidential frontrunner Bolsonaro officially confirms candidacy
Other News 00:50
25 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
G20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions: communique
Other News 22 July 23:28