Four police officers killed in Mexico

4 September 2018 05:38 (UTC+04:00)

A police commissioner and three officers were killed by armed gunmen on Monday in Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco in Mexico, according to police reports, Xinhua reported.

The gunmen surprised commissioner Eduardo Plazola as he left his home in the Loma Dorada neighborhood in the municipality of Tonala, police said.

Plazola and the three officers, among them a female officer, returned fire and wounded some of the attackers who managed to escape.

"We immediately began to search for the suspects in order to apprehend them, in the process we seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the attack," local police said.

Police officials said the murder of the officers was a response by organized crime over the arrests of several of its members that have taken place over the past few weeks.

"Incidents like these do not deter us, Guadalajara police will continue to work to uphold the rule of law," police said.

Mexican authorities have attributed previous violent incidents in Guadalajara to members of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, which uses the city and other towns in the state as a base of operation.

Among the cases registered so far this year are the failed attempt against the public prosecutor, which left several dead and the disappearance of three film students who were mistakenly kidnapped by the cartel, according to the official version of events.

The attorney general of Mexico considers the Jalisco New Generation cartel the biggest criminal organization in Mexico currently.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
US 2 September 10:45
Trudeau to Defend Supply Management Amid New US-Mexico Trade Deal
Other News 29 August 02:12
Mexico president-elect says wants Canada in NAFTA deal
World 28 August 05:30
U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal as pressure turns to Canada
US 27 August 22:45
Mexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
Other News 27 August 02:17
US relations with Mexico improving, big bilateral trade deal coming - Trump
US 25 August 19:35
Latest
5 killed, 6 injured in landmine blast in Hama countryside
Arab World 04:01
Plane crash ignites wild fire in US state of Nevada
US 02:36
Salvini, Blair to discuss Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
Oil&Gas 01:22
Eight injured in gun battle during dice game in California
US 00:19
Iraqi parliament holds first session since May election, fails to elect speaker
Other News 3 September 23:27
Brazil inflation seen grinding to a halt in August
Other News 3 September 22:12
Monthly drilling performance of Iran’s state-run firm surpasses 21 km
Business 3 September 22:05
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to continue cooperation
Other News 3 September 21:48
Three dead in head-on crash in US state of Georgia
US 3 September 21:31