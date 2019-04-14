IS claims attack in Pakistan's Quetta market

14 April 2019 06:22 (UTC+04:00)

The militant Islamic State (IS) on Saturday claimed the attack on a vegetable and fruit market in Quetta in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, which left 20 people dead and 48 others injured, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The militant group said in a statement that one of its members carried out the suicide attack, killing and injuring at least 70 Shiite community members and Pakistani troops.

There was no official confirmation from the Pakistani side yet.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau told local media that at least 20 people, including a soldier of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) and two children, were killed while 48 others, including four FC personnel, got injured in Friday's attack.

