Boeing says has no plans to change name of 737 MAX

18 June 2019 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Boeing Co said on Monday it had no plans to change the name of the 737 MAX after news reports that it would be prepared to do so to improve its future marketing, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“Our immediate focus is the safe return of the MAX to service and re-earning the trust of airlines and the traveling public,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“We remain open-minded to all input from customers and other stakeholders, but have no plans at this time to change the name of the 737 MAX.”

Bloomberg News earlier quoted Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith as saying that if Boeing needed to change the brand it would “address” that. The report also said Boeing executives insisted they had no immediate plans to drop the MAX name.

CNBC also reported the comments.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Boeing on April 15 to “Rebrand” its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
American Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max fleet through September
World 10 June 03:10
U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts
World 3 June 02:39
Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
World 18 May 09:45
737 Max in branding rehab as Boeing brainstorms how to win back trust
Other News 11 May 20:20
Boeing profit falls 21 percent after 737 MAX groundings
World 24 April 15:55
American Airlines cancels all 737 Max flights through August 19
US 15 April 06:22
Latest
Reuters: U.S. preparing to send more troops to Middle East
US 02:23
Britain plans to tackle mental health issues among students
Europe 01:45
2 killed, 10 missing as passenger boat sinks in Indonesia
Other News 00:59
Militant fire in Syria's Aleppo kills 11 civilians - Russian MoD
Arab World 00:16
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov
Society 17 June 23:33
IDEA, UNWTO sign MoU (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 23:32
Death toll up to 12 in boat sinking off western Turkey
Turkey 17 June 22:51
Iran announces uncovered US spy cybernetwork
Politics 17 June 22:22
6.0-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
China 17 June 21:53