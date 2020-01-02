Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight

2 January 2020 01:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fight broke out around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguillas, located on the western flank of state capital Zacatecas, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Local media reported that the dispute was triggered by a soccer game.

The state’s public security ministry did not comment on the cause of the fight, but said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the situation in the prison was under control. It added it was working to release the names of the inmates who had been killed.

After the fight, one inmate was arrested with a firearm, and three more guns were found in the prison, as well as various knives.

The government has launched an investigation to determine those responsible for the fight and how the weapons entered the prison, according to the statement.

Security will be boosted at prisons in the state after the fight, the government said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Road accident in southern Mexico leaves 11 dead including tourists
World 30 December 2019 08:40
6 dead, 5 wounded after shootout in central Mexico
Other News 29 December 2019 04:58
Mexico appeals to international court as diplomatic row with Bolivia intensifies
Other News 27 December 2019 05:15
Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner
Other News 20 December 2019 22:44
Mexican central bank cuts rates, flags higher inflation risk
Other News 20 December 2019 08:45
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 20 December 2019 04:41
Latest
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity
Israel 00:45
About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest
China 1 January 23:59
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government
Arab World 1 January 22:16
More than 20 dead, many displaced after violence in Sudan's West Darfur
World 1 January 21:39
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
President: The Azerbaijani government is always with citizens
Politics 1 January 19:15
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage
Europe 1 January 18:17