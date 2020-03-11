Afghan President signs decree on releasing detained Taliban members

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed on Tuesday a decree on releasing detained Taliban prisoners, according to spokesman for the Afghan President Sediq Sediqqi, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"President Ghani has signed the decree that would facilitate the release of the Taliban prisoners in accordance with an accepted framework for the start of negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Details of the decree will be shared tomorrow", Sediqqi said in a statement.

​The Taliban said earlier that they would not engage in a dialogue with Kabul until their demands were met. The US and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Doha on 29 February. The agreement envisions complete US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months, and the start of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations on 10 March.