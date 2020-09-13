Brazil reports over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19
Brazil registered 814 new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, which brought the death toll to 131,210, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry also said that the number of cases rose to 4,315,687 after the incorporation of 33,523 new cases.
Similar to last weekend, high temperatures on the country's coasts brought thousands of people to the beach, particularly in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, despite warnings to respect social distancing and avoiding crowds.
