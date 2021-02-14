Number of injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 150

The number of people injured as a result of Japan’s 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Saturday has reached 150, the country’s Kyodo agency announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier reports said 124 people were injured. Most of the injured were residents of the prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima on the eastern coast of Japan’s largest island of Honshu, which bore the brunt of the disaster.

The majority of victims were diagnosed with bruises sustained during falls.