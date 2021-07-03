Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 1,857 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 521,952, the health ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 65,165 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,687,469, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, and the third largest caseload following the United States and India.
The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 248.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.
Latest
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)