India-Bangladesh launch new rail link to push cross-border trade

Other News 2 August 2021 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
India-Bangladesh launch new rail link to push cross-border trade

India and Bangladesh on Sunday launched common operation of freight trains by way of the Haldibari – Chilahati Rail Route. Indian Railways dispatched the primary freight prepare loaded with stones from Damdim Station of Northeast Frontier Railway to Bangladesh.

After the partition in 1947, 7 rail hyperlinks had been operational between India and the then East Pakistan (up to 1965). Presently, there are 4 operational rail hyperlinks between India and Bangladesh. They’re – Petrapole (India) – Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) – Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India)-Rohanpur (Bangladesh), Radhikapur (India)–Birol (Bangladesh). The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link is one such route which was operational until 1965.

The management of each India and Bangladesh are dedicated to revive all of the pre-1965 railway hyperlinks between the 2 nations. Therefore, the restoration work was undertaken by the railways of each the nations to revive this rail link.

After the restoration, this railway link between Haldibari (India) and Chilahati (Bangladesh) was collectively inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and of Bangladesh through the PM stage digital bilateral summit on 17.12.2020.

The Haldibari – Chilahati rail link is the fifth rail link between India and Bangladesh being made operational from 1st August 2021.

The commodities that may be exported from India to Bangladesh by way of this rail route embody Stones and Boulders, Meals Grain, Recent Fruits, Chemical Fertilizer, Onion, Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Fly Ash, Clay, Lime Stone, Wooden & Timber and so on. From Bangladesh to India all exportable commodities are permitted.

This rail link coming into operation will strengthen India-Bangladesh Rail Connectivity and bilateral trade. It would additionally improve rail community accessibility to the primary ports and dry ports to help the expansion in regional trade and to encourage financial and social improvement of the area.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Liquidity, adequacy of capital in Azerbaijan's financial-banking sector at high level - CAERC director
Liquidity, adequacy of capital in Azerbaijan's financial-banking sector at high level - CAERC director
Azerbaijani minister reveals AzerGold's expected contribution to domestic GDP until 2035
Azerbaijani minister reveals AzerGold's expected contribution to domestic GDP until 2035
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.2
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.2
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy spares for rotary equipment Tenders 17:29
Geostat reveals Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 17:26
Food prices on rise in Kazakhstan Business 17:24
Azerbaijan Banks Association, AzFina identify areas for joint activity Economy 17:22
Liquidity, adequacy of capital in Azerbaijan's financial-banking sector at high level - CAERC director Finance 17:21
Fourth Oxygen Express arrives with 200 ton medical oxygen Other News 17:16
Sachin Tendulkar invests $2 mn in JetSynthesys Other News 17:03
GST revenue surges past Rs 1 lakh crore in economy uptick Other News 17:01
Iran’s IRICA shares data on condition of trade with Afghanistan Business 16:53
India-Bangladesh launch new rail link to push cross-border trade Other News 16:43
Georgia sees decrease in Export Price Index Business 16:43
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom keeps 2021 guidance unchanged Business 16:38
Azerbaijani minister reveals AzerGold's expected contribution to domestic GDP until 2035 Business 16:37
Uzbekistan to contribute to restoration of liberated lands of Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 16:34
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.2 Society 16:28
Those who pushed for Pallone amendment benefit from relationship with Armenian diaspora in US - Matthew Bryza Politics 16:26
Azerbaijan confirms 431 more COVID-19 cases, 139 recoveries Society 16:23
Indian Govt Planning To Hold Covaxin's Clinical Trials In Bangladesh Other News 16:23
Azerbaijani ecologists express support to Turkish colleagues in battling wildfires Society 16:21
Debt of National Iranian Oil Company made public Oil&Gas 16:20
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Kocaeli port in 1H2021 Turkey 16:19
India observes August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' Other News 16:18
India assumes UNSC presidency; focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, counterterrorism Other News 16:17
Kazakhstan discloses 6M2021 passenger traffic by local airlines Transport 15:52
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Samsun port since early 2021 Turkey 15:51
BP Exploration finalizes transition of SCPC technical operatorship to SOCAR Midstream Operations Limited Oil&Gas 15:48
Army Chief Naravane discusses defence cooperation with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Other News 15:43
"She Is India's Pride": PM Tweets On PV Sindhu's Olympics Win Other News 15:42
Narendra Modi to be First Indian Prime Minister to Preside Over UNSC Meeting Other News 15:42
Restoration of Nepali temple begins with India’s grant assistance Other News 15:38
Forecast on inflation in Azerbaijan adjusted given impact of expenditure factors - Unicapital Finance 15:30
Revenues of Azerbaijan's AzerGold grow in 1H2021 Economy 15:29
Trade turnover between Turkey and Iran up Turkey 15:26
Italy interested in developing mineral resources deposits in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:24
Korean high tech widely represented in Azerbaijan's market - ambassador ICT 15:20
S&P assesses Azerbaijan's banking sector Finance 15:18
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Gemlik port in 1H2021 Turkey 15:11
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomptom boosts uranium production Business 14:52
Register your kids for BSB Summer Camp for the most affordable prices Society 14:51
Iran's transportation fleet requires renovation - official Iran 14:51
Azerbaijan opens up for 20 countries to carry out incoming flights Society 14:49
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Antalya port in 1H2021 Turkey 14:43
Cargo turnover at Turkish Adnan Menderes airport grows Turkey 14:42
Georgia sees decrease in Producer Price Index for industrial products Business 14:41
Georgia shares data on Domestic Producer Price Index for industrial products Business 14:39
Turkmenistan reveals foreign currency transactions at Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange Business 14:35
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas reports decrease in oil sales Oil&Gas 14:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 2 Society 14:18
Iran launches several platforms in South Pars gas field’s phase Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran boosts development of offshore fishing Iran 14:07
Kazakh oil extracting company opens tender to renew automated fuel dispensing system Tenders 13:59
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas sees slight decrease in oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 13:58
Iran progressing with building new houses as part of National Housing Action Plan Society 13:55
Kazakh national company decreases output at major oil fields Oil&Gas 13:47
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Algeria transported via Turkish ports Turkey 13:42
Number of ships docking at Turkish Trabzon port in 1H2021 revealed Turkey 13:41
Iran shares data on investments in industrial enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 13:40
Baku court gives verdict to Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war Politics 13:30
Iran’s Shiraz Petrochemical Company boosts sales Oil&Gas 13:25
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan names amount of currency sold at auctions in July 2021 Finance 13:20
Monetary base in Azerbaijan notably grows Finance 13:19
Iran needs big funds to maintain extraction from South Pars gas field – minister Oil&Gas 13:18
Over one hundred schoolchildren have participated at annual ADA EU Summer Camp (PHOTO) Politics 13:09
Central Bank of Azerbaijan posts growth in foreign exchange reserves Finance 13:05
Several petrochemical facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 13:05
Iran’s exports through customs of Markazi Province soar Business 13:04
Nikol Pashinyan appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia Armenia 13:02
Co-op with Azerbaijan in ICT sector - priority of bilateral ties, says Russian ministry ICT 12:59
Number of restored industrial enterprises in Iran announced Business 12:51
Settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated lands razed to ground - French MP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:45
S.Korea interested in joint production with Azerbaijan in Alat FEZ - ambassador Economy 12:41
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan expanding transboundary water co-op Uzbekistan 12:34
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 26 through July 31) Finance 12:34
Volume of seed wheat purchased in Iran declared Business 12:19
Iran intends to increase exports of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan delegates Emergency Ministry officials to Turkey Politics 11:50
Gold price in Azerbaijan slightly down Finance 11:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:46
Viticulture clusters to be created in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 11:45
Georgia reports 1,655 coronavirus cases for August 2 Georgia 11:40
Azerbaijani Defense Minister orders to be ready for any provocation of Armenian armed forces Politics 11:24
Japan to supply cars and excavators to Turkmenistan Business 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.2 Finance 10:56
Azerbaijan announces date of start of issuing certificate to persons with contraindications to COVID vaccination Society 10:52
Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire Politics 10:11
Iranian currency rates for August 2 Finance 10:07
Value of Turkish exports to OIC countries rises in 1H2021 Turkey 10:07
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence Oil&Gas 10:01
BHOS graduate enters 13 famous foreign universities Society 09:54
Oil refinery in Uzbekistan opens tender to buy safety valves Tenders 09:49
Turkish Antalya Airport's cargo, passenger traffic spike in 1H2021 Turkey 09:41
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 2 Uzbekistan 09:31
Government Trading Corporation of Iran pays money to wheat farmer in Kerman Province Business 09:30
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of funds spent on import of strategically important goods Finance 09:30
Azerbaijan discloses data on gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan discloses oil production volumes from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields Oil&Gas 09:29
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 09:27
Generation of Iran’s Shahid Rajaee TPP boosts Oil&Gas 08:47
Azerbaijan’s oil export down Oil&Gas 08:46
Electricity generation of Iran's Ofogh Combined Cycle Power Plant up Oil&Gas 08:46
All news