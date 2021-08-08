Brazil reports 990 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 990 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 562,752, the health ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the nationwide caseload rose to 20,151,779 after 43,033 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

So far, more than 151.1 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 44.9 million people fully vaccinated.