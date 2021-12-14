At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion
At least 10 people were wounded overnight into Monday when an explosion hit a major trade fair in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities and police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Police said the improvised explosive device exploded in a crowded place at the trade fair which was being held in Buea, the chief town of the region.
The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital and some were in critical conditions, according to the police.
Early Monday, separatist fighters said on social media that they were responsible for the blast.
