BPCL, BARC collaborate to scale up tech for Green Hydrogen production

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to scale up Alkaline Electrolyser technology for Green Hydrogen production, Trend reports citing Business Standard.

"Presently, Electrolyser Plants are imported. This is a first of its kind initiative to support the country's commitment to achieve renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," a BPCL statement said.

Refineries use large quantities of hydrogen for de-sulfurisation to make petrol, diesel and other chemicals. Currently, this hydrogen is made using steam reforming of natural gas, but results in high CO2 emission. Therefore, Refiners are setting up large-scale electrolysers to produce green hydrogen from water and thereby decarbonise Hydrogen production.

"Through collaboration with BARC, we intend to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and look forward to commercializing it for large use especially in Refineries," BPCL's Chairman and Managing Director, Arun Kumar Singh said.