Canadian prime minister visits Ukrainian Irpin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has visited Irpin, Kyiv region, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn announced this on Facebook, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"I just had the honor of speaking with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. He came to Irpin <...>," Markushyn said.

He thanked Trudeau for Canada's support for Ukraine. Markushyn also noted that he believes in further cooperation between the two countries in rebuilding Ukrainian cities.

"I hope for the support of Mr. Justin Trudeau in organizing the efforts of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to rebuild infrastructure facilities in Irpin. Irpin will send respective official letters in the near future," Markushyn added.