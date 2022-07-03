19 killed, 12 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan

At least 19 passengers were killed and 12 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a ravine on Sunday near Sherani district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, the incident took place near Dana Sar area of the district along the border with northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the driver lost control due to over-speeding amid rain.

The bus fell deep and overturned multiple times in the process, local media said.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told local media, adding that more deaths were possible as some of the injured were in critical condition.

Over 30 passengers were on the bus which was heading to Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta from the country's capital Islamabad.