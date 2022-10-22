Canada confirms 21,188 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Canada confirmed 21,188 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,314,718 and 46,025 respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the PHAC.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said at the House of Commons health committee earlier this week that she was preparing for "worst-case scenario" COVID-19 variants as early signs showed a fall resurgence of the virus.

Tam said the PHAC is keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common subvariants in the country.

She said that in the early days of the pandemic, the virus would mutate in all sorts of ways because there was no immunity from previous infection or vaccines.