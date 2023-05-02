Sudan’s army says reduced combative capabilities of Rapid Support Forces by 50 pct

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 2 May 2023 03:33 (UTC +04:00)
The Sudanese army announced on Monday that it had managed to reduce the combative capabilities of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by 45-55 percent, Trend reports Al Arabiya.

The army said RSF had mobilized huge forces equipped with armed gear in the capital Khartoum as of April 15, according to an official statement. The army estimated RSF forces to have amounted to 27,135 fighters, 39,490 recruits, 1,950 combat vehicles, 104 armored personnel carriers, and 171 vehicles equipped with machine guns.

The army said that during the past 16 days of fighting, it has managed to cut down the combative capabilities of the RSF by half approximately.

The hostilities erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army under the leadership of chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the leadership of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

