Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet on April 5

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will hold negotiations on April 5 in Moscow, TASS with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"Special Envoy of the President of the People’s Republic of China, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be visiting Russia on April 4-5," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. "Negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled for April 5."

The ministry specified that Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will share their views "on the state and prospects of further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as extension of mutual coordination in international and regional affairs."

Wang Yi’s visit to Russia was initially scheduled for March 27-28. However, the date of the visit was shifted later due to changes in the Russian administration’s schedule in the wake of the Kemerovo tragedy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news