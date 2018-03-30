Putin hopes to boost cooperation with Egypt

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, congratulating him on winning the presidential election and expressing hope to boost mutually beneficial cooperation in every area, TASS reports.

"The election’s outcome has proved your great authority among your fellow citizens and their wide support for your policy aimed at resolving pressing social and economic issues, as well as at strengthening stability in the country," reads the message made public by the Kremlin press service.

"Russia values strategic partnership with Egypt. I expect that our joint efforts will advance mutually beneficial cooperation in every area, as well as the coordination of activities at the global and regional level, particularly in countering global security threats. Undoubtedly, it is in the best interest of our countries’ people," Putin said.

