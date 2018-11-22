Russian economy minister expects oil price to slip to $50 per barrel by 2025-2030

22 November 2018 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the oil price to slip to $50 per barrel by 2025-2030 and stay at that level long-term, the Minister Maksim Oreshkin said following the government meeting that considered the social and economic development until 2036 on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The first trend is connected with the dynamics on the commodities markets. We expect a rather substantial drop, a rather low level of prices for main commodities over the long-term. According to our estimates, prices will be at around $50 per barrel by 2025-2030 and stay at that level in real terms further on," he said.

Economic Development Ministry’s base case scenario of the Russian social and economic development outlook until 2024 envisions a gradual decline of the oil price in the period between 2018 and 2024: after rising to $69.6 per barrel in 2018 from $53 in 2017, the average annual price of Urals crude oil will slide to $53.5 per barrel in 2024.

The average price of Urals oil will be $63.4 per barrel in 2019, $59.7 per barrel in 2020, $57.9 per barrel in 2021, $56.3 per barrel in 2022, and $55 per barrel in 2023.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue
Europe 16:33
Azerbaijan keen on increasing investments in Russia's tourism, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:46
Azerbaijan, Russia mull joint production in pharmaceuticals, automotive industry
Economy news 15:41
Number of Russian vessels sailing through Turkish territorial waters revealed
Finance 14:49
Russia, Pakistan mull situation around Afghanistan border
Other News 10:55
Latest
Tel Aviv in top 10 of millionaires per sq-mile
Israel 16:45
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Armenia must withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Turkish presidential administration
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increases
Tourism 16:35
China says U.S. accusations of unfair trade practices 'groundless'
China 16:33
First 42-megawatt gas power station in Iran's Zahedan city launched
Oil&Gas 16:33
Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue
Europe 16:33
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team defeats Armenian rivals
Society 16:33
Asia will contribute 45% of global refinery hydrocracking units capacity additions by 2022: GlobalData
Oil&Gas 16:32