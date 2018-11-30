Ambassador: Russia ready for ‘candid, respectful’ dialogue with US on arms control

Russia is ready for a candid and respectful dialogue with the United States in the arms control sphere, where many problems have already accumulated, Russia’s US Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said, TASS reports.

"There are many problems with strengthening arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament. The Russian side is ready for serious substantial discussions on all matters. But the conversation has to be candid, respectful, transparent and professional, with no 'megaphone diplomacy,'" he said, speaking at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

"Creating a crisis is always easier than finding a solution to it. Mending Russia-US relations will take long-term and persistent efforts. A lot of ground, and above all - trust, will have to be rebuilt from scratch. But the complexity and scale of the task is no excuse for doing nothing," he added.

