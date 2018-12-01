Energy minister: Russia's deliveries of coal to China grow by over 8%

Russia's deliveries of coal to China will grow by 8.4% this year compared to 2017, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, TASS reports.

"At the end of 2018, we expect coal deliveries to stand at 27.2 mln tonnes, which is 8.4% more than last year," the press service of the Russian Energy Ministry quoted Novak as saying.

Talking about cooperation in the oil and gas sphere, Novak noted the Yamal SPG project. "Since the start of the first line of the project in December 2017 and of the second line in August this year, more than 4.5 mln tonnes of liquefied gas was produced. The third line will be launched in the nearest future," Novak said.

