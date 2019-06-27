Putin appoints Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

Putin earlier met with Yunus-Bek Yevkurov who asked him to accept his resignation as Ingushetia's head.

"The president warmly thanked Yevkurov for many years of work for the benefit of the republic, noted his substantial contribution to achievements in many areas and asked Yevkurov to help the next head of the republic at the beginning. He accepted his resignation," Peskov said.

"After the meeting, Putin appointed Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia and signed a corresponding decree," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The election of the new head of Ingushetia will be held on Single Voting Day, September 8.

